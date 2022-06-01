GCU seminar on combating drug use in varsities

LAHORE:Anti-Narcotics Society of the Government College University, (GCU) Lahore organised a seminar “Commit to quit” on Tuesday to deliberate on strategies for combating drug use in educational institutions.

Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo, Director-General of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, and GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi addressed the seminar which was marked by musical and theatrical performances and speeches by the university’s students.

In his address, Major Gen Shabbir Narejo said that about 84pc of the world's heroin (almost 6,800 metric tons) was produced in the neighbouring Afghanistan, and transported to the entire world through three routes i.e. Central Asian states, Iran and Pakistan. “Out of this huge quantity, only one metric ton is more than enough to destroy the entire youth of the Lahore. So this huge volume of narcotics being transmitted through Pakistan makes up our society extremely vulnerable to spread of narcotics and makes our job extremely difficult,” the ANF DG said. Shabbir Narejo announced cash award for different societies of GCU involved in raising awareness about drug abuse.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said narcotics were being used as a weapon against youth in the modern hybrid warfare, and it was the individual responsibility of each one of us to fight this war and protect ourselves from illegal drugs.

Force Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Regional Directorate Punjab Brig Rashid Minhas said GCU Anti-Narcotics Society was a role model for other universities. The seminar concluded with an awareness walk.

UET, partner varsities to digitalise higher education: University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, as the national centre of International Institute of Online Education (IIOE) in Pakistan, organised an agreement signing ceremony with its partner universities to facilitate digital transformation of higher education system.

In this regard a certificate distribution ceremony and a competition were held. The event kicked off with the opening remarks of UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, LYU Feng, Chief of Asia Pacific Programme Office and Ms Li Fan.

Lyu Feng emphasised that IIOE National Centre for Pakistan, established at UET Lahore, will streamline the future work and coordination by implementing various upcoming projects with respect to teachers’ capacity building and professional development, to expand quality educational resources and content, to strengthen domain-specific research and knowledge sharing, to promote blending teaching and learning, and to boost the poll of Pakistani experts of digitalised higher education at world arena.

UVAS hosts seminar: The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged an awareness seminar on “Business Opportunities through E-Commerce” at City Campus here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad urged students to learn about entrepreneurship skills with the help of information technology to start their own business.

Earlier, Faisal Azhar delivered an informative lecture to students, in which he spoke about various aspects regarding the basic information of E-Commerce, opportunities on Amazon, income scheme videos for learning about new business, mind-set, marketing of different products, collaboration, how to providing services to clients, communication skills, methodologies, vision, road map, strategies, research and exploring opportunities for the startups etc.