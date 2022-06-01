Cop commits suicide after killing sister

LAHORE:A dismissed police constable shot himself to death after killing his sister in Nawankot police area on Tuesday, following a property dispute. The accused identified as Abid came to the house of his 60-year-old sister Sajida and gunned her down over a property dispute and later shot himself in the head. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

Man arrested for abducting student: Sattukatla police Tuesday arrested a man for torturing and abducting a student of a private academy. The accused identified as Shahzad tortured a student M Fahd when he came in front of his vehicle. He kidnapped him, subjected him to torture and later dropped him at Shaukat Khannum Chowk. A case was registered against the accused Shahzad.

3 suspects held in train gang-rape case: Three suspects involved in gang raping a woman travelling in Zakaria Express have been arrested and investigation is under way, said IG Railways Faisal Shahkar. A case has been registered. The suspects included two ticket checkers and a train manager, the IG said and added that cameras will be installed in passenger trains in collaboration with the railway administration. He said after the FIR, the accused had fled and switched off their phones. The suspects will now undergo a DNA test, he added. The incident took place when the train was run by a private company.

Accused killed in police ‘encounter’: CIA Iqbal Town police killed an accused in an alleged police encounter in Gujjarpura police area on Tuesday. CIA Iqbal Town police had taken the accused Babar alias Babri to the limits of Gujjarpura police where his accomplices tried to rescue him by firing shots at the police party.

IG meets martyred cop’s family: IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Constable Mudassar Iqbal has attained a high status of martyrdom by sacrificing his life while on duty. He expressed these views while meeting the family of Constable Mudassar Iqbal Shaheed at his residence at 129 RB, Sahiyanwala, Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Accidents: Two victims lost their lives in Manga Mandi in two different road accidents on Tuesday. In the first incident, a victim Asim, a resident of Okara on bike was hit by a mazda near Petroleum Post on Multan Road. The victim received fatal injuries that claimed his life. In the other incident, two motorcyclists collided with a container near Ada Bath. The accident claimed life of one victim.

arrested: Manawan police arrested six suspects wanted in charges of murder, attempt to murder and land grabbing on Tuesday.