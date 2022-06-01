DRCs role in disputes settlement underlined

ABBOTTABAD: The Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) are playing an important role in resolving issues and people should use these forums, said a senior police officer on Tuesday.

“The DRCs have been set up to facilitate people and their members are devoting precious time for the good of the people which must be appreciated,” said Abbottabad District Police Officer Sajjad Khan while speaking at a public forum arranged in the Donga Gali Police Station.

The police officer said DRCs members carry out work by listening to both parties and that helped them with deciding the cases in the spirit of justice.

The DPO said KP Police believe in community policing and thus providing an opportunity to the police officers to listen to the problems of the people and have them resolved.

Sajjad Khan urged the people to approach the police without hesitation at any time as they were deputed to provide them protection.

He assured the people present at the public forum that all their issues related to the Police Department would be resolved and their voices heard.

The DPO said every member of the society should support the police in resolving these problems as effective policing was not possible with the cooperation of the people.

Meanwhile, the Abbottabad police arrested arms dealers and seized the unlicensed arms.

Arms dealers Sami Afridi, son of Jameel Khan and Muhammad Waqar son of Iqbal, were arrested in City Plaza with five guns, 49 pistols and 3,390 rounds of ammunition.

As many as 11 guns, 32 pistols and 1,444 rounds of ammunition were recovered in another action. Cases were registered against the accused under the Arms Act.