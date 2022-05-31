IHC told commission summary moved in Mazari case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing until June 16, on the formation of a judicial commission to inquire the arrest of former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Imaan Mazari Advocate. Shireen Mazari also appeared before the court. The additional attorney general informed the court a summary had been moved to set up the commission. The case was adjourned until June 16.