PPP being reorganised in Lower Chitral

CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lower Chitral chapter will hold workers’ conventions to mobilise the party workers.

In a statement, PPP Lower Chitral district head Fazal Rabi and general secretary Qazi Faisal said the PPP had started holding political activities to galvanise the party. They said that the women’s wing of the party was conducting the membership drive to encourage the women to take part in political activities.

The office-bearers hoped the PPP Lower Chitral chapter would show good performance in the next general election. The PPP, they said, would soon start holding worker’s conventions to seek input from them to strengthen the party and boost its winning prospects in the next polls.

They said the PPP believed in serving the poor and working for the well-being of the people from the downtrodden segments of society. The office-bearers hoped the PPP would win a two-thirds majority in the next election and form its government.