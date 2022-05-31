MQM-P concerned at slow pace of accord

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan delegation on Monday met Pakistan People’s Party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to express their reservations on the slow progress in implementation of the agreement inked between the MQM-P and the PPP in Islamabad.

In the meeting held at Bilawal House Karachi, the leaders of MQM and PPP discussed inclusion in the Sindh cabinet, empowering the LG, delay in appointment of Nasreen Jail as governor.

Sources told The News they agreed to extend the date of the LB polls and were happy to induct MQM-P in the Sindh cabinet. Zardari assured the MQM-P leaders that the PPP would fulfill the promise and also directed Sindh CM to immediately remove the MQM-P’s reservations.