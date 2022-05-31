Investiture ceremony at Peshawar Corps HQ

RAWALPINDI: An investiture ceremony was held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards on the next of kins of Shuhada, and the serving military officers to acknowledge their gallantry acts, devotion and sacrifices during service.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was the chief guest on the occasion. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 43 kins of Shuhada received Tamgha-e-Basalat while Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to two officers, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) to 15 officers.