ODI series against WI moved to Multan: PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s cricket authorities on Monday officially announced that the forthcoming home series against West Indies has been relocated to Multan from Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that there will be no change in the schedule of the three-match One-day International series. The three games will take place on June 8, 10 and 12 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Due to oppressive hear at this time of the year, PCB has decided that all three games will begin at 4pm in the evening.

The training camp of the Pakistan cricket team will be held in Lahore from June 1-4 before the squad will move to Multan on the 5th. Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, who are presently playing county cricket in the United Kingdom, will arrive on June1 and will join the camp from the next day.

The West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight. Series schedule with umpire and match referee appointments:

June 8 – 1st ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

June 10 – 2nd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

June 12 – 3rd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee).

Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.