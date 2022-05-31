EU envoy indicates GSP plus extension

Charge D’Affaires Mr Thomas Seiler (L) attends a conference on human rights in Karachi, May 30, 2022. Courtesy Twitter

KARACHI: Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation to Pakistan Thomas Seiler has indicated that Generalised System of Preference (GSP+) beyond 2023 is possible for Pakistan as the government has ensured the European Union that all efforts to show compliance with the high requirements would be made.

He was speaking at a Conference on “Human Rights Reforms in Sindh – GSP+ and Beyond” organized by the Human Rights Department, government of Sindh. Sindh Minister for Labour, Human Resource Saeed Ghani was the chief guest

The conference passed a resolution asking the EU to continue GSP+ as it contributes to trade and employment creation while committing to work together to improve human rights situation.

Seiler said in the next phase of the GSP Plus there would be more international conventions and covenants. These instruments would pertain to the recognition of the competence of the UN Human Rights Council to consider complaints from individuals, abolish the death penalty and the requirement to recognize the International Criminal Court - ICC (for genocide, crime against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression). “The final regulation can be expected before the end of the year,” he said.

He reminded the main duty of employers toward human rights, labour rights and the combat against climate change. “They will have to respect and implement human rights in their enterprises, and to play an active role in building a sustainable economy and society.”

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Saeed Ghani said the government of Sindh is leading all the provinces in making legislation for protection of rights of labour, women, minorities and people with disabilities.

“We consider the protection of people’s rights as our duty rather an obligation to an international commitment,” Saeed Ghani said adding that the Sindh government has made all the laws on its own as the ruling Pakistan People Party is committed for this cause, he remarked.