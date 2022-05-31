Youth moot kicks off in Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD: The three-day National Youth Development Conference kicked off at the scenic Galiyat valley on Monday.

Organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Directorate of Youth Affairs, over 55 members of the National Youth Assembly and youths from across the province, including merged districts, represented their respective areas at the conference.

Besides training programmes and sessions, the participants would also discuss to find out ways and means to make cleanliness drive a regular practice and boost tourism.The organisers said that it was a great opportunity for the male and female youths from merged districts to participate in training programmes and workshops besides visiting the scenic places in Galiyat valley.On the first day of moot, a group of youths took part in the cleanliness drive at Samundar Katha point in Galiyat and lifted the garbage, plastics and trash of snacks from the area.