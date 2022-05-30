Institutions working to ensure Hamza remains CM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior vice-president Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that despite the passage of a month and de-seating of dissident MPAs, Hamza Shehbaz still remains the chief minister, alleging that all institutions are working to ensure he stays put.

In a video clip, the former minister alleged that the Constitution and law were being publicly flouted in Pakistan’s major province and insisted the institutions must protect Punjab from a serious constitutional crisis. “Pakistan’s largest province presents a funny spectacle, as Hamza Shehbaz does not have a majority in the Punjab Assembly while all institutions are pushing to retain him as CM,” he alleged.

“More than a month has passed since there is no government in Punjab and the province currently has a severe administrative crisis with decision-making non-existent without a cabinet. The law says that when assembly members are de-notified, alternate members will automatically be notified,” he contended.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan had not notified the PTI members despite the passage of a week and claimed that Hamza Shehbaz’s election had been nullified after a verdict on dissident members by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He alleged the matter was not being taken seriously in the Lahore High Court.

Political parties are run under the Constitution, he emphasized, and added that it was the job of institutions to deal with them according to the Constitution and all institutions should make decisions in accordance with it. He charged severe violations of the Constitution had been committed to keep Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister and cautioned the actions threatened Pakistan’s democracy and society’s base. He added the institutions did not have the right to impose a person on the people without a majority.

Referring to the by-elections schedule in Punjab, he said the ECP had unilaterally announced it without waiting for the Supreme Court’s order to hold elections in 90 days. “Steps to unconstitutionally impose Hamza Shehbaz should be reviewed,” he contended.