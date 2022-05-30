Transgender stabbed to death

LAHORE:A 35-year-old transgender was stabbed to death by an unidentified man during a fight in the Sherkot area on Sunday.

The victim identified as Ejaz got into a heated argument with an unidentified masseur who got infuriated and stabbed him. The injured Ejaz was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue.

Rape bid: Locals caught a man, who tried to rape a four-year-old girl, and handed over him to Nishtar Colony police on Sunday. The accused Ejaz took one of the two sisters playing in the street to an empty plot and tried to rape her. The girl raised alarm, on which the locals reached there and caught the culprit. The angry locals gave him a good thrashing and later handed over him to police.

Rescue 1122: The members of pioneer batch of Rescue 1122 gathered here at Emergency Services Headquarters to commemorate the completion of 18 years of service. The members recalled the memories and the moments they passed in establishing a lifesaving service, which has rescued over 10.7 million emergency victims through its emergency ambulance and saved losses worth over Rs565 billion while responding to over 189,000 fire incidents through professional fire fighting in all Districts of Punjab. In this regard, a ceremony was organised at Emergency Services Headquarters and was chaired by DG Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD).