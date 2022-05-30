No relief from inflation, overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE:No relief to the general public from escalating prices of perishable items witnessed while the government instructions about rate lists are neither implemented nor seen at ground where vendors have been given free hand to overcharge the buyers.

The overcharging is not limited to roadside vendors or makeshift markets rather shop owners are also openly overcharging more than the vendors. This week again the surging trend continued in the prices of majority of perishable items alongside growing overcharging which added to the people’s miseries.

This week price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs281 per kg, sold at Rs330-360 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs407 per kg, and sold at Rs420-650 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs28-30 per kg, B-Grade by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs24-26 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 per kg, while A-grade at Rs50 per kg, potato white by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs16-18 kg, sold at Rs25-30 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs61-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-90 per kg, and C-grade by Rs7per kg, fixed at Rs57-60 per kg, C sold at sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs59-62 kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs52-55 per kg, and C-grade at Rs47-50 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of garlic local reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, garlic harnai/Chinese was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese price reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs153-158 per kg, and Ginger Thai unchanged at Rs155-160 per kg, both sold at Rs200 per kg. Cucumber Farm reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs60-70 per kg and cucumber local by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs56-58 per kg, sold at Rs70-100 per kg.

Brinjal price increased by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs77-80 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Bitter gourd price gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs82-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Spinach farm was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Zucchini local white gained by Rs7 per kg, was fixed at Rs96-100 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, and Zucchini local black by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs116-120 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. The price of lemon local further reduced by Rs130 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg.

Pumpkin price increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs63-65 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs150 per kg. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs77-80 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Luffa was down by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs60-100 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs87-90 per kg, sold at Rs150-200 per kg, and cabbage by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs63-65 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs90-265 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs160-250 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

The price of banana special was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs145-150 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs110-115 per dozen, sold at Rs140-160 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs75-78 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs48-50 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Papaya was unchanged at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg. Pomegranate Qandahari reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs340-350 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana price not issued, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs320-330 kg, none of the variety available in the markets. Melon A-grade was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs55-58 per kg, B-grade at Rs32-34 per kg, sold at Rs40-70 per kg, Melon round was fixed at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

Watermelon price reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs18-20 per kg, sold at Rs30-50 kg. Peach A grade price gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, B-grade by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs87-90 per kg, sold at 100-130 per kg.

Apricot white was unchanged at Rs175-180 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg, and Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs90-140 per kg, sold at Rs160-220 per kg.

Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs52-145 per kg, sold at Rs100-220 per kg. Plump A-grade was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs320-330 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, B-grade was by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg.