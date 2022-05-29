JI appeals to city’s residents to join Karachi Rights Caravan today

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is set to hold the Karachi Rights Caravan today (Sunday). The party claims that it will be a mammoth rally that will highlight the neglected rights of the city and its citizens.

The caravan will start moving from the Mazar-e-Quaid and culminate at the Liaquatabad Supermarket after passing through Lasbela, Gulbahar, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Power House Chowrangi, 4K Chowrangi, Sindhi Hotel, Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth and Federal B Area.

The caravan would be welcomed at multiple spots and big conventions have been planned at the Hyderi market and Liaquatabad supermarket.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman visited a camp set up for the caravan on Saturday and said that the rulers were not sincere about reducing problems of the people of Karachi. “The city’s roads are broken with overflowing gutters and heaps of trash visible everywhere. There is no proper facility of public transport available to the people,” he lamented

The JI leader said that the solution to maximum problems being faced by the people of Karachi was rooted in an honest, capable and powerful leadership. The need of the hour was empowerment of the local governments across the country, he remarked.

Rehman said that the party's next course of action would be announced at the culmination of the caravan. He urged Karachi’s residents to join the caravan along with their families.

Talking about the local bodies elections in the city, he said that both the ruling party and the opposition parties in Sindh were trying to find an escape route to avoid the polls. “But the JI would not allow anyone to sabotage the local bodies elections,” he said.

He demanded that the authorities ensure local bodies polls in the province as per the schedule.

The JI leader also lambasted the government over acute shortage of water and electricity in the city.