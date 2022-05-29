Top-seeded Lee falls to Masson, ousted from LPGA Match-Play

LOS ANGELES: Germany’s Caroline Masson beat top-seeded Minjee Lee 2&1 on Friday to cap a perfect 3-0 round-robin and eliminate the Australian star from the LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Masson booked a round-of-16 tilt with Andrea Lee on Saturday at Shadow Creek.
Lee beat Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow 2&1 to win her four-woman group.
Lee, the world number four coming off a victory at the Founders Cup two weeks ago, won the 14th and 15th holes to cut her deficit to one hole.
But Masson ended the match with a par at the 17th.
“I knew it was going to be tough,” Masson said. “Minjee is a great player. She has been playing great the last — well, years really, but the last few weeks as well. Also it’s match play, and I feel like pretty much anybody can beat anybody out here.”
Masson was proud of her ability to stay on an even keel as Lee challenged, something she said she’d done well throughout the three days of round-robin play.
