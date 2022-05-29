Superb Inam sets his mastery right from the word go

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam on Saturday was off to a super start when he notched two early wins in his group to make it to the quarter-finals of the Beach Wrestling World Series first stop in Turkey.

Inam, who last year won two world series in Italy, did well in his first two fights which were very tough.

Inam, playing in the 90 kilogramme, defeated Turkey’s Mahmut Seyfi Ozkaya 2-1 in his first fight of Group B before overcoming Dato Piruzashvili of Georgia 4-0 in his second fight. Turkey’s Haci Abdullah Dilex and France’s Samuel Jonathan Thomas Lycurgue are the others in his group.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will be held on Sunday (today).

“Both fights were very tough and I won these in the last 20 seconds,:” Inam told ‘The News’ after a super start to the series in which the world’s leading grapplers have made their entry.

“I have never been compelled to do such a hectic effort which I did in this event which is very much competitive. Some countries like Turkey and Georgia have fielded their two wrestlers each while combative Hungary and India are also there,” Inam said.

“I am confident to win gold inshaAllah,” he said.

This is a very important event for the two-time World Championship gold medallist and inaugural World Beach Games gold medallist.

The five-stop event is also a qualifying round for next year’s World Beach Games.

Inam may not play the next three stops as he will feature in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games to be held in July-August. And a gold medal in this series will definitely create a chance for him to contest for a seat in the World Beach Games as he can play the fifth stop to be held in Romania from September 3-4.