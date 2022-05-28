Anti-encroachment drive launched in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration has launched an anti-encroachment drive in the city and its suburbs.

“We have launched the anti-encroachment drive in the city and its suburbs and removed the temporary encroachments,” Tehsil Municipal Officer Basharat Shah told reporters on Friday.

A joint team of TMA and police removed the handcarts, structures and goods placed outside shops and shifted them to the offices of the former. Basharat Shah said that the encroachments were removed from Abbottabad Road, Kashmir Road and Shinkiari Road.

“We have also warned shopkeepers and market owners to remove the encroachments from outside their shops and business centres otherwise we will confiscate them,” he added. The TMO said that operation was launched to ensure the smooth flow of traffic while clearing the encroachments.