Better literary ties with Turkey promised

Islamabad : The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will further strengthen its literary ties with Turkish organisations.

This was stated by PAL chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk while giving an introductory speech at a panel discussion on “Contemporary Turkish Literature” organized by the PAL.

In this regard, a wonderful literary ceremony was held in honour of the internationally renowned writer and intellectual, Prof. Dr. Halil Toker (Turkey). Chairman PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk introduced the distinguished guest. Later, an introductory ceremony was also held for the Urdu translation of the book "Modern Turkish Fiction" (Selection) by Khalil Toqar (Turkey).

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that PAL would further strengthen its literary ties with Turkey. He said that translation was needed to keep Pakistani literature ahead of international literature. PAL is working on various projects in this regard. He said that Prof. Dr. Halil Toker is the Head of the Urdu Department of Istanbul University and the Director of Istanbul University Oriental Research Center.

He has been involved in the field of education for 32 years and has been teaching Urdu at Istanbul University. He has more than fifty books and many scholarly and literary articles. In recognition of his services in Urdu language and literature and Turkish-Pakistani fraternal relations, he has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in 2017.

At the end of the ceremony, Farheen Chaudhry, Imdad Akash, Salahuddin Darwish, Jahangir Imran and others asked questions on the subject. The event was attended by writers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad and especially heads of literary organisations.