Scholarship dues released to 476 students on Ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:The Punjab Workers Welfare Fund has released pending talent scholarship dues, amounting to Rs110.74 million to 476 students of a private university in Lahore to help continue their studies on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

Payment of talent scholarship dues of other students would be made after scrutiny; this was stated by the spokesperson of the Office of Ombudsman Punjab in a statement issued on Friday.

Acting on an own-motion notice of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, the Municipal Corporation Sargodha has released salary dues worth Rs22,56,34,524 of all employees from July 1st, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, and pension amounts valuing Rs12,39,01,20 to the retired employees, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur has reimbursed the long-awaited amount of Rs3,49,63,419 to the Lahore-based applicant Syed Asif Yaqoob, as dues of medicines supplied to the said hospital, after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

In another development, the Mianwali-based complainant M Ishaq has been recruited as a school teacher intern after the action of Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan and a departmental proceeding has also been started against selection committee of the said school that failed to ensure merit and follow the recruitment policy under the PEEDA Act, the spokesman concluded.

UVAS: The concluding ceremony of a five-day training course “Learning technologies of pasteurised & flavoured milk” was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Friday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Production Livestock Department Director General Dr Nadeem Badar co-chaired the concluding ceremony. He gave away shields to the resource persons and distributed certificates among the participants.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad thanked Livestock Department for providing financial assistance to make this project successful. Dr Nadeem Badar said human resource was the real assets to livestock department and such professional trainings were necessary for the enhancement of technical skills of livestock professionals. Meanwhile, the Blood Donors Society (BDS) of Senior Tutor Office of the UVAS arranged “Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony”.