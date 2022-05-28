CITY PULSE

In the Deep End

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Sara Khan, Suleman Khilji and Syed Hussain. Titled ‘In the Deep End’, the show will run at the gallery until June 11. Call 0300-3618501 for more information.

The Mystical Bloom

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Hameed. Titled ‘The Mystical Bloom’, the show will run at the gallery until June 4. Call 0345-2245690 for more information.