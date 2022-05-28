The IHC granted Imaan Mazari pre-arrest interim bail. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday granted pre-arrest interim bail to lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir till June 9 in a case related to "derogatory" remarks against state institutions.

Mazari — the daughter of former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari — had sought pre-arrest bail in a case lodged against her at Islamabad's Ramna Police Station under PPC Sections 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

During today's hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked where has the first information report (FIR) been lodged against Mazari. At this, her counsel, Zainab Janjua, said it was registered at Ramna Police Station.

After the hearing concluded, the court, in its written order, noted: "The learned counsel contends that the petitioner (Mazari) apprehends arrest in the case. It is further contended that the FIR was registered by the complainant malafidely and merely to humiliate the petitioner."



The lawyer had issued remarks against the institutions last Saturday when her mother was detained by Punjab’s anti-corruption department in a case related to the encroachment of a piece of land in District Rajanpur.

In the FIR, the complainant said: "The above-named lady abused the senior military leadership of the Pakistan Army. Her derogatory statements are highly disparaging." "Such statements, made with the intent to cause and create unrest and chaos in the Pakistan Army which is also leading to the punishable offence," the FIR read. The police registered the case on the complaint of Judge Advocate General (JAG), General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.