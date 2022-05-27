Imaan Mazari gets pre-arrest bail in 'derogatory' remarks case against institutions

Lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir speaks while visiting a protest camp in Islamabad in this undated photo. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: Lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir secured pre-arrest interim bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) till June 9 in a case pertaining to "derogatory" remarks against state institutions.

Mazari — the daughter of federal human rights minister Shireen Mazari — had sought pre-arrest bail in a case lodged against her at Islamabad's Ramna Police Station under PPC Sections 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

During today's hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked where has the first information report (FIR) been lodged against Mazari. At this, her counsel, Zainab Janjua, said it was registered at Ramna Police Station.

After the hearing concluded, the court, in its written order, noted: "The learned counsel contends that the petitioner [Mazari] apprehends arrest in the case. It is further contended that the FIR was registered by the complainant malafidely and merely to humiliate the petitioner."

The lawyer had issued remarks against the institutions last Saturday when her mother was detained by Punjab’s anti-corruption department in a case related to the encroachment of a piece of land in District Rajanpur.

In the FIR, the complainant said: "The above-named lady abused the senior military leadership of the Pakistan Army. Her derogatory statements are highly disparaging."

"Such statements, made with the intent to cause and create unrest and Chaos in the Pakistan Army which is also leading to the punishable offence," the FIR read.