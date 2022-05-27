O/A level exams resume today

Islamabad : The British Council will resume all O level, IGCSE and AS/A/A2 Level exams in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today (Friday) as per the timetable announced earlier.

The exams in other parts of the country will continue as per schedule. The exams were cancelled due to the uncertain situation caused by the opposition PTI's anti-government march on Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to the British Council, the candidates are requested to report at the exam venue mentioned in their venue letter shared by British Council before the start of the exams series.

They should check their email or contact their school for more details. The British Council is available to be contacted from 9am to 6pm on our toll-free number 0800-22000.