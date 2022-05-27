IHC orders admin to deal with PTI protesters under SC orders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the authorities to handle the case about PTI protest under the Supreme Court’s orders.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petititions of PTI workers against their arrests. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Waqas submitted a report about the release of arrested workers to the court, stating 23 arrested workers had been were released on submission of surety bonds on IHC’s directives, while 37 people had been sent to jail.

The ADCG stated that several people had been detained in view of grave law and order situation in the city, adding a few people stopped a police van and tried to snatch the arrested the arrested protesters from police.

The IHC CJ remarked the apex court had directed the administration to arrest only those who are named in any first information report (FIR). In Saudi Arabia incident case, the IHC extended the interim bail of PTI leaders, Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Suri, Shahbaz Gill and Haleem Adil Sheikh. The IHC CJ heard the petition about clubbing the cases registered in various parts of the country.

The petitioners’ counsel Ali Bukhari stated that his clients could not appear before court due to the closure of various routes and protests in the city. The court extended the interim bails of the PTI leaders till June 10, and adjourned the case. Meanwhile, an IHC lager bench adjourned hearing on a petition against the removal of Umar Sarfraz Cheema as Punjab governor till May 31.