Pakistan, Iran form working group for health cooperation

Islamabad : Pakistan and Iran have decided to form a joint working group to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the health sector. Director General Health Pakistan and Special Assistant to the Iranian Health Minister have been identified as focal points to identify areas of cooperation.

A decision to this effect was taken when Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel met the Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr. Bahram Einollahi on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy longstanding brotherly relations. Both countries have a commonality of views on global public health issues. Iran has carried out excellent reforms in the health sector, especially in terms of improving health care services by extending health insurance coverage,” Patel stated.

The mnister said Pakistan believes that there is a need for enhanced international cooperation to strengthen national health systems and to ensure all people enjoy the basic right to health.

Both dignitaries considered areas of cooperation including enhanced crossborder cooperation for infectious disease control, exchange of experts for technical assistance on Universal Health Coverage, exchange of healthcare financing experts for guidance on developing healthcare financing policies, cooperation in medical training and research, grant of fellowships to medical professionals, and development of mental health infrastructure, among others.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that in the global health context, both countries should work closely with other EMRO member states and WHO to ensure that realization of tangible measures to promote health remains at the forefront of the global development agenda. For this purpose, it was agreed that the missions of both countries in Geneva work closely, especially on important matters like the upcoming negotiations on the proposed pandemic treaty, International Health Regulations amendments, and sustainable finances of WHO.

“Pakistan has recently been selected as one of the recipients of mRNA technology.