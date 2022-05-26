HRCP concerned at ‘harassment’ of Baloch students

LAHORE: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed serious concern over unabated harassment of Baloch students and activists in Karachi. In a statement issued Thursday, the HRCP said, “We continue to receive reports of Baloch students being illegally detained without charge for days at times, their whereabouts undisclosed to friends and family.”
ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI would stay put in D-Chowk, adding choosing venue for protest is a...
LAHORE: The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered a large cache of weapons from the house of Pakistan...
NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday called on Taliban authorities in Afghanistan to "swiftly...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against Prime...
KARACHI: The controlling authority of public universities in Sindh has consistently disregarded the state of affairs...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Wednesday summoned Chief Editor The News Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in person in a case...
Comments