Thursday May 26, 2022
National

HRCP concerned at ‘harassment’ of Baloch students

By Our Correspondent
May 26, 2022

LAHORE: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed serious concern over unabated harassment of Baloch students and activists in Karachi. In a statement issued Thursday, the HRCP said, “We continue to receive reports of Baloch students being illegally detained without charge for days at times, their whereabouts undisclosed to friends and family.”

