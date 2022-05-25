Private schools closed for two days

Islamabad: The Private School Association on Tuesday decided to close all private educational institutes in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the next two days.

The decision was made to avoid any untoward situation due to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's May 25 anti-government long march on Islamabad.

“Due to the PTI’s protest, all private schools will remain closed on May 25 and 26,” the association said in a statement, adding that the future course of action will be announced after reviewing the situation.

The association said that all exams scheduled on those two days would be rescheduled. It asked member schools to inform parents about the campus closure decision.