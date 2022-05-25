16 killed in Texas school shooting

TEXAS: As many as 15 people, including 14 students and a teacher, were killed when a gunman opened indiscriminatory fire in a Texas elementary school, it was reported.
The gunman was also killed in the retaliatory firing by the police, rising the death toll to 16.Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde around noon Central time and opened fire with a handgun. The shooter was killed by responding police, Abbott said.
“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students, and killed a teacher,” Abbott said. “He himself is deceased. It is believed that responding officers killed him.” Governor Greg Abbott named 18-year-old Salvador Roma, a student at Uvalde High School, as the gunman who allegedly shot and killed 14 Robb elementary school students and one teacher on Tuesday afternoon.
Anxious parents were reuniting with surviving children all afternoon, foreign media reported.“We are aware of this tragic incident,” FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in a statement. “At this time, it’s too soon to determine the extent of our involvement.”
Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area. Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students.
