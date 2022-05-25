Deserving women advised to apply for Ehsaas Programme assistance

MANSEHRA: The Ehsaas Programme’s district coordinator has said deserving women may apply for the quarterly financial assistance.

“As this government came into power, the process of re-induction of previously excluded beneficiaries has been initiated and fresh applications are being entertained as well for the assistance,” Umar Khan said while speaking at a forum attended by women, people with disabilities, transgender persons, and religious minorities here Tuesday.

The Aawaz District Forum constituted by the Saibaan Development Organisation had arranged the event. The marginalised segments of the society from across the district showed up and raised problems about the Ehsaas programme.