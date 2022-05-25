 
Wednesday May 25, 2022
Newspost

Affordable food

May 25, 2022

Rising inflation creates countless problems for ordinary people and the unemployed. When essential commodities like wheat, pulses, grains, cooking oil and vegetables become out of reach, middle- and low-income households suffer a lot. Developed countries work out a plan to ensure that their citizens are able to buy essential commodities at low prices. In Pakistan, even two meals a day have become a challenge. This is a serious problem, and the government should tackle this issue in the best possible way.

Taxes on food items should be reduced. A ‘sasta bazaar’ should be set up where people can get food items at low prices.

Muhammad Shoaib

Quetta

