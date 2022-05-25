Affordable food

Rising inflation creates countless problems for ordinary people and the unemployed. When essential commodities like wheat, pulses, grains, cooking oil and vegetables become out of reach, middle- and low-income households suffer a lot. Developed countries work out a plan to ensure that their citizens are able to buy essential commodities at low prices. In Pakistan, even two meals a day have become a challenge. This is a serious problem, and the government should tackle this issue in the best possible way.
Taxes on food items should be reduced. A ‘sasta bazaar’ should be set up where people can get food items at low prices.
Muhammad Shoaib
Quetta
