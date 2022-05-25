Class 10 Pak Studies paper postponed

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has postponed paper of Pakistan Studies of Class-10 scheduled for Wednesday (today).

As the Daanish Schools are also affiliated with the BISE Lahore, paper for Daanish Schools students of the same subject scheduled for Wednesday has also been postponed. A BISE spokesperson said that the paper was postponed because of unavoidable circumstances and the new date for conducting the paper would be announced in due course of time. However, sources said the paper was postponed in the wake of PTI May 25 long march call. Meanwhile, the Government College University (GCU) Lahore also postponed all its exams scheduled for Wednesday (today).

In a social media post, GCU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said the exams were postponed in view of road blockages. He added the exams postponed would be held on 6th June or immediately afterwards while remaining exams will take place as per schedule. Similarly, the university also postponed regular classes on Wednesday (today).

PU postpones exams: Punjab University (PU) administration in a late night development also postponed all of its examinations scheduled for Wednesday (today). A PU spokesperson said that new date about the conduct of the said exams would be announced later.

results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of Associate Degree in Commerce / B.com Part-I, II second annual examination 2021. The details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

workshop: Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights, Islamabad organised a workshop on human rights awareness mainly focusing on women and children rights in Pakistan.

The workshop on human rights awareness focused on micro-level human rights violations in Pakistan and the possible way out in such situations. On this occasion, Director, International Cooperation, Ministry of Human Rights Shehzad Ahmad Khan, Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, Assistant Director, Ministry of Human Rights Adeel Akbar, faculty members and students were present. Shehzad facilitated the session on international commitments/obligations pertaining to human rights and on protection against harassment of women at the workplace.