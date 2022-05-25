 
Wednesday May 25, 2022
Moot postponed

By Our Correspondent
May 25, 2022

LAHORE:The international conference on media, due to be begin from Wednesday (today) has been postponed due to prevailing situation and concerns of research scholars/participants regarding their access to the conference venues, said a Punjab University spokesman in a press release here on Tuesday.

