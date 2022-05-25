Drug dealer jailed for four years

A district court sentenced on Tuesday a man to four years in prison in a drug case. Ali Hassan alias Raju was caught with over one kilogramme of hashish within the jurisdiction of Pakistan Bazaar last year in June.
The additional district and sessions judge-VIII announced that the prosecution succeeded in proving the charges against the accused and handed him rigorous imprisonment of four years with a Rs20,000 fine. In case of failure to pay the fine, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of five months. The court remanded the convict to Karachi’s central prison to serve the sentence.
The Sharah-e-Noor Jahan police on Tuesday recovered a 10-year-old missing girl who had gone missing from KDA Flats in...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement activist against his life...
Two people were shot dead in separate incidents of firing in the city on Tuesday. According to the Site A Section...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has advised all journalist organisations to unite to work out a joint...
The Sindh government has decided to take massive action against water theft, illegal buildings and encroachment on...
During raids in different parts of Karachi in the early hours of Tuesday, law enforcement agencies arrested leaders...
Comments