Drug dealer jailed for four years

A district court sentenced on Tuesday a man to four years in prison in a drug case. Ali Hassan alias Raju was caught with over one kilogramme of hashish within the jurisdiction of Pakistan Bazaar last year in June.

The additional district and sessions judge-VIII announced that the prosecution succeeded in proving the charges against the accused and handed him rigorous imprisonment of four years with a Rs20,000 fine. In case of failure to pay the fine, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of five months. The court remanded the convict to Karachi’s central prison to serve the sentence.