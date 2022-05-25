Sharjeel asks journalist bodies to work out proposals for insurance

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has advised all journalist organisations to unite to work out a joint strategy on a life insurance and health insurance policy for the working journalists.

During a meeting with a joint delegation of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) and the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ), which called on him at his office on Tuesday, he said he would raise the matter with the chief minister to launch a comprehensive programme on health insurance and life insurance for all certified journalists of the province.

The delegation included President KUJ Ijaz Ahmed, General Secretary Aajiz Jamali, Saeed Jan Baloch, Mohammad Nasir Sharif, Mohammad Rafiq Baloch, Talha Hashmi, Lubna Jarar Naqvi, Hamid Sheikh, Junaid Khanzada and Aftab Ahmed of the Hyderabad Union of Journalists.

Sindh Information Secretary Abdul Rashid Solangi, Director General Information Ghulam Saqleen and Director Press Information Saleem Khan were also present. The delegation congratulated the provincial minister on assuming the charge of the information department and presented him a bouquet. The KUJ also presented a charter of demand on the issues of journalists to the minister.

The meeting discussed the establishment of a commission under the Sindh Journalists Protection Bill, KUJ Housing Society, health and life insurance facilities for journalists and their families. The minister assured them that issues of the KUJ annual grant and the housing society would be resolved.

He directed the information secretary for preparing a proposal for a grant in aid for the HUJ. He also directed him to review the Sindh journalists Protection Bill to include the photo journalists in the category of working journalists.

The minister assured the delegates that the families of journalists would also be covered in the health insurance facility. He was of view that journalists performed their duties by putting their lives at risk, and along with health insurance, the life insurance facility was very important for journalists.

He said that the unity of journalists was essential for democracy in the country. He urged all journalist organizations to unite on a single platfarm, saying that divisions among the journalists weakened their cuase. KUJ General Secretary Aajiz Jamali said that they were grateful to the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government for always taking practical steps for the welfare of journalists.

Photographers

A delegation of the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers also called on Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office. The delegation was led by its president Muhammad Jameel, and it included Vice President Saeed Lashari, Joint Secretary Saqib Siddiqui, Treasurer Aijaz Korai, members Muhammad Sultan and Sultan Chaki.

The delegation congratulated the Memon on assuming the charge of the information department for the second time and presented him with a bouquet. They apprised him of the issues of their association. Memon assured the delegation that the annual grant of the association would be increased from Rs1 million to Rs2.5 million.