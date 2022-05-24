PM reconstitutes NCOC

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reconstituted the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), with the federal minister for national health services, regulations and coordination as its chairman.

According to a notification, the NCOC will operate from the National Institute of Health (NIH), where its members would permanently be stationed. All ministries/divisions concerned, provinces, AJ&K, Islamabad Capital Territory, and the National Information Technology Board (NITB) have been asked to immediately nominate their representatives for it.

Its members will include Federal Secretary Health, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, Director General of NIH, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy, Director General Health, representatives of ministries/divisions of Finance, Communications, Economic Affairs Division, Aviation, National Food Security and Research and Interior, DG NITB, and representatives of all four provinces as well as AJ&K and Islamabad Capital Territory.