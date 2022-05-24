PM reconstitutes NCOC

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reconstituted the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), with the federal minister for national health services, regulations and coordination as its chairman.
According to a notification, the NCOC will operate from the National Institute of Health (NIH), where its members would permanently be stationed. All ministries/divisions concerned, provinces, AJ&K, Islamabad Capital Territory, and the National Information Technology Board (NITB) have been asked to immediately nominate their representatives for it.
Its members will include Federal Secretary Health, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, Director General of NIH, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy, Director General Health, representatives of ministries/divisions of Finance, Communications, Economic Affairs Division, Aviation, National Food Security and Research and Interior, DG NITB, and representatives of all four provinces as well as AJ&K and Islamabad Capital Territory.
Several public and private health facilities including the Aga Khan University Hospital also issued their emergency...
ISLAMABAD: Firefighters are continuing to battle the massive blaze in different parts of the Koh-e-Sulaiman range in...
ISLAMABAD: Noor Alam Khan, a dissident member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , was elected unopposed as the chairman...
IHC hears pleas of journalists Arshad Sharif, Sami Ibrahim and Moeed Pirzada for protective bail
Total water inflows in the system further went down by 11.46 per cent to 156,000 cases from 177,100 cusecs in the...
Ambassador Donald Bloom says that he is happy to be in Pakistan and finds it an opportunity to know this beautiful...
Comments