Polio vaccination campaign kicks off

LAHORE:The five-day polio campaign kicked off across Punjab on Monday. MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir inaugurated the campaign by administering polio vaccination drops to children in adjacent colony of GOR-l, Shah Shams.

Director EOC Sayyeda Ramalla and CEO Lahore Dr Faisal were along with him. Khawaja Imran Nazir also distributed gifts among children. Dr Faisal gave him briefing about polio campaign. Commissioner Lahore Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman Younas and Special Secretary P&SHD also gave drops to children here in office of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department. Imran Nazir said, "Polio campaign has been started across Punjab and in this campaign, more than 20.2mn children will be immunised against polio. We're determined to make Punjab polio-free; two million children in Lahore will be given polio drops along with children in far-off areas of the province. I urge parents to play their role in making their children's future safe. On instructions of CM Hamza Shehbaz, I myself am monitoring the campaign which will continue from 23rd May to 27th May."