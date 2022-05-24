 
close
Tuesday May 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Labourer falls to death

By Our Correspondent
May 24, 2022

JAMRUD: A young labourer died after falling from a mountain in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Monday. Muhammad Nawaz fell from the Ali Masjid mountain and died on the spot.

Comments