Pine forest fire: Task force constituted, emergency imposed in Zhob

KARACHI: Formation a task force, setting up a control room and imposition an emergency in Zhob are few of the key measures taken by the government to put out devastating fire at pine forests in Sherani area of Balochistan, following the orders of the PM to expedite efforts.

In this regard, a report was submitted to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, detailing the ongoing operation in the affected area. During a meeting in Lahore the other day, the prime minister had issued direction to the relevant authorities to accelerate their fire dousing operation in the area and summoned a report in this regard.

According to the report, a team consisting of federal and provincial departments was formed. A control room was set up by the department of forests and wildlife to monitor the situation. Besides, an emergency was imposed by the commissioner Zhob in the area. The chief secretary Balochistan, secretary forests, DG PDMA also visited the affected area to supervise the ongoing operation. PM’s special representative Maulana Abdul Wasey also chaired a meeting in Zhob, which was attended by the chief minister, federal and provincial authorities and the commander 12 Corps.

Under the prime minister’s direction, in district Sherani, a task force under the supervision of the secretary forests and wildlife Balochistan has also been constituted. Earlier, the KP government had declared an emergency after the fire erupted at Koh-e-Sulaiman forest region.