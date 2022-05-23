Six Palestinians sentenced to extra five years for jail break

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Six Palestinians were sentenced on Sunday to an additional five years in jail for a 2021 escape through a tunnel from a prison in northern Israel, their lawyers told Israeli media.

The six, already serving life terms for anti-Israeli attacks, escaped on September 6 last year from Gilbao prison through a tunnel dug under a sink. Hailed as "heroes" by the Palestinians, their escape triggered a massive manhunt by army reinforcements and drones before their capture two weeks later. Apart from the extra prison sentences, the men were each fined 5,000 shekels (about $160).