Stunning Shabbir Iqbal wins COAS Open Golf

ISLAMABAD: Shabbir Iqbal elevated his game to new heights as he shot a stunning final round of seven-under 65 to claim the COAS Open Golf with a decisive six-stroke lead in the third round at the Pindi Course on Sunday.

The 45-year-old Islamabad professional golfer’s final round featured seven birdies on the trot, leaving the overnight joint leader Tallat Ejaz six strokes behind. The Pakistan No 1 golfer ultimately finished the three-day proceedings at 15 under 201 to wrest the honour and a whopping cash prize of Rs1.2 million. When going got tough, Shabbir was seen bringing out his best to the fore. He did not lose a stroke on any of the 18 holes during the final round. Seven birdies and 11 pars on the last day were enough to give him the richest title on the domestic calendar. “Coming out Sunday morning tied for a lead with Tallat, I knew well it was the time to give your best. Thank God Almighty I stayed firm throughout the final round,” Shabbir said while talking to The News after lifting the Trophy. “Getting seven birdies and not a single bogey. That says it all. Had I been pushed further, I could have ended up the final day with even a better round. In between the proceedings on the last day, I knew I was well clear of my closest opponent,” he added.

The overnight joint leader Tallat had to be content with one under 71 on the final round to finish with a three-day aggregate of nine-under 207. “Shabbir played a brilliant round. No doubt he has got exceptional talent and that was on display today,” Tallat said.

Mohammad Naeem and Mohammad Alam both played five under 67 in the final round. Naeem finished third with eight-under 208 with Alam and experienced Mohammad Munir both ending fourth with five-under 211.

In the amateur gross category, Hussain Hamid came from behind to emerge as the COAS Trophy winner. Going into the final round, he was six strokes behind joint overnight leaders Omar Khalid and Damil Attaullah. Hussain with a brilliant final round of five-under 67 won the Trophy with three over 219 gross.

Talented teenager Omar who looked set to win the honours finished the final round at three-over 75 to take a creditable second position with an aggregate score of 221. Salman Jahangir was one stroke behind (222) for the third spot.