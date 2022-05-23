Six arrested over murder of two sisters

LAHORE:Gujrat police Sunday arrested six main accused involved in the murder of two Spanish-Pakistani sisters.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Punjab IG had taken notice of the incident took place on Saturday. As per Gujrat DPO, Guliana police received a report that two sisters were killed in Mouza Nothia. Police teams were formed who conducted raids in different places and arrested six accused including two main accused.

According to preliminary investigation, Arooj and Anisa, daughters of Ghulam Abbas, were Spanish nationals of Pakistani origin and married to their close relatives in their hometown. But they wanted divorce from their husbands, who deceitfully called them to Pakistan from Spain and killed them.

Accused Hanif, son of Sharif, uncle of the girls, Shehryar, son of Ghulam Abbas, brother of the girls, Atiq, son of Hanif, husband of Anisa, Hassan, son of Aurangzeb, husband of Urooj and Asfandyar, son of Ghulam Abbas, brother of the girls were arrested.

IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed the Gujrat DPO to investigate the case under his supervision. The DPO has said the investigation will be conducted on merit.