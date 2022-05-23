Pakistan is a developing country and currently faces political and constitutional crises. Its most populace province, Punjab, is being run without a clear direction. The recent SC ruling is likely to create a severe political crisis in the province.
Former PM Imran Khan is also building pressure on the incumbent government to hold early elections. In this situation, the government should dissolve the assemblies and announce elections as it is the only option left to overcome the country’s political and constitutional crises.
Babar Rajper
Karachi
