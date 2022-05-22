Aun Chaudhry. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Aun Chaudhry, former adviser to ousted prime minister Imran Khan, has said it was a fact that the PTI chairman had sold wristwatches received as gifts from the Toshakhana.

Talking to Geo News programme Jirga's host Saleem Safi, he said Inam and Khurram of Bani Gala had sold the watches.

He said corruption was rife in Punjab during Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's tenure but when he pointed it out to Imran Khan, he removed him. “It is a fact that he does not want to listen to the truth,” he added.

Aun Chaudhry said he had worked hard for the party but was expelled from it after someone dreamed about it. However, he said he had never exchanged harsh words with Imran Khan. “I have sensitive information about him. If I disclose it, even his social media team will not be able to defend him,” he claimed.

He said loyal people like him had been expelled from the party to bring people like Farah Gogi, her husband and Usman Buzdar. “I informed Imran Khan that Punjab was not being run by Buzdar, but Farah and her husband. Farah received bribes for transfers and postings of officers. After every dream in Bani Gala, a briefcase full of currency notes would reach Lahore,” he claimed.