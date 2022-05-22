KEMU progress highlighted

LAHORE : The 58th meeting of syndicate of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) was held under Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal here on Saturday.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal in his welcome address highlighted the progress of the university. He briefed that PhD and postgraduate programmes are being run successfully with perfection. He said 90 per cent faculty is available in the university. The members of the house congratulated KEMU and its faculty on being the number one medical university of the Punjab in Time Higher Education Ranking. The appointment of Prof Haroon Aziz Khan Babar as Chairman of Cardiology Department, Prof Tanveer as Chairman of Radiology Department and Prof Irfan Azmatullah Khwaja as Chairman of Cardiac Surgery Department was approved. The proposals regarding TTS and University Cadre Faculty were presented and discussed. The proposed regulations regarding postgraduate programmes including BS-Nursing and MPhil were presented and approved by the house. The members of the syndicate appreciated the last 4 years performance of Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, especially the performance of Telemedicine Department was applauded. MPA Dr Mazhar Iqbal Choudhry said being the KEMCOLIAN, he feels honored to represent as a member of syndicate of his alma matter. He said that he is very happy to see that his alma matter is progressing in Academics, Research and Infrastructural development projects.

He offered his services and full support to King Edward Medical University.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry said that it is an honour for him to come in the top most medical university of the country as member of its syndicate. He said Prof Khalid Masood Gondal is a very dedicated, devoted and selfless person under his dynamic leadership King Edward Medical University and its attached hospitals performed excellently during the Covid-19 pandemic. He congratulated the vice-chancellor and the faculty of KEMU and prayed that this journey of success will continue under the guidance of the vice-chancellor.

The syndicate meeting ended with the vote of thanks to the chair and group photograph in the historical Library Hall, Patiala Block of KEMU.

Additional Sec SHC&MED Ms Shahida Farrukh, Pro Vice-Chancellor UHS/ Representative of HEC Prof Maroof Aziz Khan, Representative of finance Department Punjab, Deans Prof Saira Afzal, Prof Nakhshab Chaudhry, Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Prof Haroon Hamid, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Tariq Arfan and MSs of KEMU attached hospitals were present. Dr Riasat Ali, Registrar, Secretary of the syndicate, presented the agenda items.