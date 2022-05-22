Drug addict commits ‘suicide’

A man allegedly committed suicide at a house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 32-year-old Irfan, son of Sikandar.

While quoting the initial investigation, the Sharae Faisal police said the deceased was a drug addict and he ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons. Further investigation is under way.