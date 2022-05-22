CITY PULSE

In the Deep End
The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Sara Khan, Suleman Khilji and Syed Hussain. Titled ‘In the Deep End’, the show will run at the gallery until June 11. Call 0300-3618501 for more information.
The Mystical Bloom
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Hameed. Titled ‘The Mystical Bloom’, the show will run at the gallery from May 24 to June 4. Call 0345-2245690 for more information.
Traversing of a Lost Mind
ArtOne62 is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Makhdoom Sadiq Khan. Titled ‘Traversing of a Lost Mind’, the show will run at the gallery until May 23. Call 0302-8293492 for more information.
Speakers at an event on Saturday paid rich tributes to the families of political activists who were imprisoned during...
At least seven people, including three women, were detained after workers and supporters of the Muttahida Qaumi...
The National Forum for Environment and Health has expressed concern over felling of hundreds of fully grown trees in...
The Sindh High Court has issued contempt of court notices to the last chief secretary and the irrigation secretary...
Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 10 outlaws during raids in various areas of the city.SSP West Farrukh Raza...
A property dealer was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in Malir on Saturday.Police said that the incident took...
