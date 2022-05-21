Anti-encroachment campaign begins in Chamkani

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar on Friday launched a massive operation against illegal constructions in Chamkani.
According to official sources, the anti-encroachment drive was conducted on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, and under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Nadia Nawaz Doggar.
Heavy contingent of police was deployed to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident, as illegal constructions were demolished.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan has directed the officers of civil administration to regularly visit bazaars, remove encroachments, and take stern action including imprisonment against those re-erecting them.
