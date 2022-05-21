NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak hoped on Friday his party chief Imran Khan would be re-elected as prime minister after his party wins a two-thirds majority in the next general election. “The masses have rejected the imported government and nobody will be able to block the way of the sea of people as a result of the call for the long march to Islamabad be given between 27th or 29th of May.”