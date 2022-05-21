NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak hoped on Friday his party chief Imran Khan would be re-elected as prime minister after his party wins a two-thirds majority in the next general election. “The masses have rejected the imported government and nobody will be able to block the way of the sea of people as a result of the call for the long march to Islamabad be given between 27th or 29th of May.”
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency cybercrime unit has arrested a student and a clerk of Bahauddin Zakariya...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the Ministry of Energy, Sindh government, KE and others on a...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has said the fire ravaging the Sherani district of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Parliamentarian Javed Latif, on the floor of the National Assembly on Friday,...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court suspended an administrative order of Inspector General of Sindh Police taken in the...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said the much-anticipated talks...
