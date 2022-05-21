CM performs ground-breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday performed the ground-breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II.

The 80km long Swat Motorway Phase-II would be constructed under Public Private Partnership from Chakdarra Interchange to Fatehpur at a cost of Rs58 billion.

The chief minister on the occasion also laid a foundation stone of Swat University of Engineering and Applied Sciences Barikot Campus which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs1.7 billion. Moreover, he inaugurated the newly constructed building of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Barikot and performed the ground-breaking of Bab-e-Odhyana and Tehsil Playground at Shamozai.

Addressing the public gathering at Barikot, the chief minister felicitated the people of Swat on the formal ground-breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II and said that this project would prove to be a milestone towards sustainable development of the entire region.

He said that Swat Motorway was a huge project of the incumbent provincial government and would help in creating employment opportunities for the local people by promoting tourism in the area.

The chief minister said that after Swat Motorway Phase II, ground-breaking of Dir Motorway and Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway would also be performed. Mahmood Khan remarked that the projects initiated by his government for the development of the region would be remembered in history, adding that importance and usefulness of such projects would be realized in near future.