Scientists claim that the hottest part of 2022 is yet to come in India and Pakistan, despite the fact that in March and April the temperatures climbed well above 40 degrees Celsius. How much hotter is it going to get here?

There are a few ways to prepare for a heatwave. The first step is to conserve energy. Pets should be kept indoors, and people must ensure that they have access to plenty of water and a cool space. People should stay inside during the hottest part of the day, which is between 10am and 4pm. Those who have to step out should take water, sunscreen, and a hat with them. These steps will help us fight extreme weather patterns.

Rabia Khurram

Karachi